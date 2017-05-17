Tribute for Local Activist, Journalist Wednesday at the Santa Monica Pier
May 16, 2017 -- The different facets of the life of Santa Monica journalist and preservation activist Peggy Clifford will be celebrated during a tribute on the Pier Wednesday. The setting is an appropriate one for Clifford, who joined the battle to save the landmark structure shortly after moving from Aspen Colorado, where she was a staunch preservationist and respected journalist.
