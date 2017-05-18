This mashup video of Ozzy Osbourne and Earth, Wind & Fire will have you going off the rails on a funky train We all know that when you hear Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" the first person that pops into your head is Ozzy Osbourne . Just ask DJ Cummerbund, who deftly mashed up "September" and the Ozzy classic "Crazy Train."

