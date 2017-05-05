Theatre Aspen Announces Casting for 2...

Theatre Aspen Announces Casting for 2017 Summer Season, Featuring HAIRSPRAY and More

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Theatre Aspen announced casting for the organization's upcoming season of summer shows, which includes Hairspray, Sex with Strangers and The World According to Snoopy. Previews begin on June 24th, and the repertory season will officially open June 27th with the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar '17 Ben Davis 1
News Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb '17 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb '17 Mountain Phart 4
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16) Jan '17 fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec '16 Kerru 3
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC