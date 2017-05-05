Theatre Aspen Announces Casting for 2017 Summer Season, Featuring HAIRSPRAY and More
Theatre Aspen announced casting for the organization's upcoming season of summer shows, which includes Hairspray, Sex with Strangers and The World According to Snoopy. Previews begin on June 24th, and the repertory season will officially open June 27th with the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray.
