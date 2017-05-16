Sued skier blames Aspen Skiing Co., v...

Sued skier blames Aspen Skiing Co., vets group for Snowmass crash

Denver Post

Aspen Skiing Co., the Department of Veterans Affairs and Disabled American Veterans are among the five parties a Snowmass Village man has assigned blame to for a skiing collision that has put him on the defense in Denver federal court. Michael Sura is being sued for negligent skiing by Santa Fe, New Mexico, resident Stuart Pendleton.

