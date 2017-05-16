State, Pitkin County teaming on system to steer big rigs away from Independence Pass

The state passed a law raising the fine for driving a large vehicle on Independence Pass to $1,500, but the problem has persisted A semi-truck gets stuck as it tries to turn around near the closure gate on Independence Pass in February 2016. Truckers and other motorists had headed toward Aspen seeking an alternative route during the Glenwood Canyon closure without realizing the pass is closed during winter months.

