State, Pitkin County teaming on system to steer big rigs away from Independence Pass
The state passed a law raising the fine for driving a large vehicle on Independence Pass to $1,500, but the problem has persisted A semi-truck gets stuck as it tries to turn around near the closure gate on Independence Pass in February 2016. Truckers and other motorists had headed toward Aspen seeking an alternative route during the Glenwood Canyon closure without realizing the pass is closed during winter months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC