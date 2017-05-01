Pennsylvania man sues after he loses toes on Aspen snowmobile trip

A Pennsylvania man who lost his toes to frostbite after being stranded overnight in the backcountry has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses an Aspen doctor of negligence and an outfitter of leasing him a snowmobile that was incapable of navigating through deep snow. Bruce Panczner filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver blaming Woody Creek-based Great Western Adventures and physician Dr. Lesley Fraser, who is a general surgeon at Aspen Valley Hospital.

