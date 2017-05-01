Pennsylvania man sues after he loses ...

Pennsylvania man sues after he loses toes on Aspen snowmobile trip

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Denver Post

A Pennsylvania man who lost his toes to frostbite after being stranded overnight in the backcountry has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses an Aspen doctor of negligence and an outfitter of leasing him a snowmobile that was incapable of navigating through deep snow. Bruce Panczner filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver blaming Woody Creek-based Great Western Adventures and physician Dr. Lesley Fraser, who is a general surgeon at Aspen Valley Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar '17 Ben Davis 1
News Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb '17 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb '17 Mountain Phart 4
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16) Jan '17 fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec '16 Kerru 3
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,769,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC