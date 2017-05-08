More tiny company homes in pricey Colorado ski resort area
The owner of the Aspen Snowmass ski resort is acquiring more tiny houses for employees to rent in one of the most expensive communities in the U.S. Aspen Skiing Co. put six, 500-square-foot manufactured homes at a company-owned campground last winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC