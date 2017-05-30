Listening Post: McLaney & Malik/Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm/Evan Dando/Bryce Wastney

Given his passion for Shakespeare and the beautiful rendering of the bard's soliloquiesa for the Pop Up Globe's Play On last year, it wouldn't be a surprise if Paul McLaney has past life links with the great wordsmith. From his beginnings with Gramsci, through his various electronic projects such as The Impending Adorations to his latest album, The Old Traditions, a minimalist collaboration with Raashi Malik , McLaney has been a rare shining light who can compose music that offers a perspective beyond the mundane.

