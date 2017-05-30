Listening Post: McLaney & Malik/Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm/Evan Dando/Bryce Wastney
Given his passion for Shakespeare and the beautiful rendering of the bard's soliloquiesa for the Pop Up Globe's Play On last year, it wouldn't be a surprise if Paul McLaney has past life links with the great wordsmith. From his beginnings with Gramsci, through his various electronic projects such as The Impending Adorations to his latest album, The Old Traditions, a minimalist collaboration with Raashi Malik , McLaney has been a rare shining light who can compose music that offers a perspective beyond the mundane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|May 18
|Head Rackets
|8
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC