LEED Gold house puts a modern twist on historic Aspen architecture

Architecture firm Rowland + Broughton designed Game On, a stunning modern home sensitive to historic context and the environment in Aspen, Colorado. Crafted as a contemporary take on the West End neighborhood's late 19th century architecture, the elegant new home uses smart technology to achieve LEED Gold certification.

