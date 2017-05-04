Knife-wielding man destroys $3 million painting in Aspen gallery
A man wearing sunglasses, a hat and a full beard entered a high-end art gallery near the base of Aspen Mountain Tuesday afternoon, made a beeline for a wall-sized painting by artist Christopher Wool and slashed the canvas twice with a knife or razor blade before running out. Priced at $2.95 million and titled "Untitled 2004," the painting was destroyed, said Gregory Lahmi, owner of the Opera Gallery on Dean Street, although it was still hanging in the gallery Wednesday.
