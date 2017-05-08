Christopher Wool painting worth millions is destroyed by vandal in Aspen art gallery
In a bizarre act of vandalism earlier this week a man wearing a hat, sunglasses and one blue glove entered an art gallery in Aspen, Colorado and slashed two holes in a $3 million painting. Surveillance footage shows that the unknown man walked into the Opera Gallery, bypassed other valuable works from artists like Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall and stopped in front of the contemporary Christopher Wool painting.
