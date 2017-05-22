Aspen Mountain to Open For Memorial Day Weekend

May 22, 2017 -Due to recent winter storms that dropped 18 inches of new snow in the past week, Aspen Mountain will open for skiing and riding Memorial Day Weekend May 27-29. In addition to opening 130 acres of skiable terrain, Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of Aspen Mountain's summer operations with access to sightseeing and food/beverage options at the Sundeck restaurant.

