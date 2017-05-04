Aspen man's false tax returns get him banned from affordable housing program

That means the 60-year-old will be forced to camp, sleep on an empty park bench, under a bridge or near the Rubey Park Transit Center downtown, he said Wednesday. Wilson said he knows it was wrong to provide phony tax returns to Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority guidelines that showed he qualified to reside at Truscott Place, an employee-housing complex where he has lived since 1999.

