350 bikes through Aspen roundabout at rush hour may be too much, Pitkin commissioners say
Organizers of a European-style bicycle tour will have to wait until at least next week to find out if they can route 350 riders through Aspen and Pitkin County in June. Pitkin County commissioners postponed taking action on the Mavic Haute Route Rockies 2017 application Wednesday because of concerns about cyclists riding into Aspen and the roundabout west of town during rush hour just two days before the busy Fourth of July weekend begins.
