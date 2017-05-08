2 servicemen set to begin Trooper Traverse expedition
Two active servicemen will retrace a Colorado ski route used by soldiers in 1944 during the four-day Trooper Traverse expedition. The Aspen Daily News reported Tuesday that Thatcher Merrill and a member of the Army's Special Forces will start skiing Thursday and plan to finish Sunday in Aspen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC