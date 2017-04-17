Vancouver, Aspen, Palm Springs and other places that will boost your brainpower

If it's been a while since you last gave your neurons a workout, embark on one of these smart trips to be more informed about yourself and the world. We take you to five places: Vancouver, Canada, to see a TED talk; Aspen, Colo., for an ideas festival, a Palm Springs presidential retreat center, a Washington D.C. current events museum, and Montana's Yellowstone National Park for courses on nature's bounty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.