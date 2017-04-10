US tycoon Randy Work must hand half A...

US tycoon Randy Work must hand half A 140m fortune to wife

24 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Millionaire tycoon loses his legal fight to stop his wife taking half of his A 140million fortune despite arguing he was a 'genius' who made a 'special contribution' while she stayed at home An American financier has lost a A 3million 'titanic battle' with his estranged wife in the High Court sparked when she was awarded half his A 140million fortune. Randy Work, 50, a former executive in Texas-based private equity company Lone Star, said it is wrong that his ex Mandy Gray, 48, should get the same as him when he made all the money.

