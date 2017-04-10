The Wall Street Journal: Ski-park ope...

The Wall Street Journal: Ski-park operator Intrawest to go private in $944 million deal

Intrawest stockholders will receive $23.75 a share in cash under the terms of the deal. Including debt, the transaction would be worth about $1.5 billion.

