Scott Disick Says He Proposed to Kourtney Kardashian, But They 'Got...

In a new promo for this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Scott Disick, 33, reveals that he actually did propose to Kourtney Kardashian at one point -- with a Lorraine Schwartz ring. Disick opened up to Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian while discussing the trip to Aspen, Colorado , he took with Kourtney, 38, and their three kids -- Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 -- back in December.

