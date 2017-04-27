Robert Cray - Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Though mainly thought of as a premium blues singer and guitarist, I tend to see Robert Cray as part of a long line of great soul men who also happens to play maximal guitar. For his latest creation Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm , this Al Green has got his own Willie Mitchell: superstar producer and drummer Steve Jordan, who's already helmed four of Cray's albums is going to do it again, this time with some genuine Memphis help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Something Else! Reviews.