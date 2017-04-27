Robert Cray - Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Though mainly thought of as a premium blues singer and guitarist, I tend to see Robert Cray as part of a long line of great soul men who also happens to play maximal guitar. For his latest creation Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm , this Al Green has got his own Willie Mitchell: superstar producer and drummer Steve Jordan, who's already helmed four of Cray's albums is going to do it again, this time with some genuine Memphis help.
