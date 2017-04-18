Race to the top
The high-octane action had dozens of snowmobilers racing up the hill over jump, bumps and around corners to see who get to the top the fastest. B.C.'s own Brock Hoyer, who won the inaugural X Games Snowbike-cross in Aspen, Colo., is attending as are other pro racers.
