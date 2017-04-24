Protections are few for historic GJ p...

Protections are few for historic GJ properties

In the 26 years Kristen Ashbeck has worked for the city planning department, no building listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been torn down in Grand Junction, but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen. Grand Junction doesn't have local ordinances governing demolition of historic properties, unlike some other communities, which would protect designated buildings from being torn down.

