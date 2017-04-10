Photos of serial killer Ted Bundy found in old Colorado safe
A Colorado newspaper has discovered 40-year-old photos of serial killer Ted Bundy that were locked in an antique safe in the newsroom, recalling anxious times in 1977 when Bundy escaped from local law enforcement agencies twice in six months. They were taken when Bundy was awaiting trial on a murder charge in Colorado.
