One of the best places in the country...

One of the best places in the country to see short films is right here in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Denver Post

One of the best places in the country to see short films this week happens to be in Aspen as Aspen Shortsfest continues through April 9 at the Wheeler Opera House, Paepcke Auditorium and Carbondale's Crystal Theatre. The 26th annual event has developed a reputation as a smart, tastemaking event with access to filmmakers and a handful of entries that reliably go on to win big honors - including at the Oscars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
News Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb '17 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb '17 Mountain Phart 4
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16) Jan '17 fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec '16 Kerru 3
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,187,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC