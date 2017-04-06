One of the best places in the country to see short films is right here in Colorado

One of the best places in the country to see short films this week happens to be in Aspen as Aspen Shortsfest continues through April 9 at the Wheeler Opera House, Paepcke Auditorium and Carbondale's Crystal Theatre. The 26th annual event has developed a reputation as a smart, tastemaking event with access to filmmakers and a handful of entries that reliably go on to win big honors - including at the Oscars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.