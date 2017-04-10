Million Dollar Listing Star Josh Altm...

Million Dollar Listing Star Josh Altman and Wife Heather Welcome Daughter Alexis Kerry

Friday Apr 7 Read more: E! Online

Josh, star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing , announced the arrival of his firstborn daughter via Instagram Thursday. Calling it "the greatest day of my life," he revealed that Heather gave birth to an "amazing baby girl" named Alexis Kerry Altman at 4:55 p.m. Monday "Weighing 7 lbs.

