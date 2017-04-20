Heroin laced with elephant tranquilizer 100 times more powerful than...

Heroin laced with elephant tranquiliz...

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Denver Post

Police discovered pills containing heroin laced with an extremely powerful elephant tranquilizer at or near the El Jebel-area home where two men were found dead last month, according to a lab test from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation obtained by The Aspen Times. Law enforcement officials seized nine clear capsules from the scene in the Blue Lake subdivision that each contained an off-white powder, according to an email from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office distributed to other area law enforcement agencies.

