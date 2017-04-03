Get perspective: Critique Night aims ...

Get perspective: Critique Night aims to give tips on art analysis, feedback for local artists

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A variety of "arts" can be experienced during the First Friday art reception from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Colorado Canyons Gallery, Framing & Gifts, 623 Main St. Mesa Murder Mysteries will perform its "Age of Chivalry" show at the gallery on the half hour starting at 5:30 p.m., and Gypsy Clara Voyant will give free psychic readings. The featured artists for April are Wendy Videlock and Marianna MacMinn .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
News Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb '17 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb '17 Mountain Phart 4
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16) Jan '17 fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec '16 Kerru 3
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC