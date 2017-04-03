Get perspective: Critique Night aims to give tips on art analysis, feedback for local artists

A variety of "arts" can be experienced during the First Friday art reception from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Colorado Canyons Gallery, Framing & Gifts, 623 Main St. Mesa Murder Mysteries will perform its "Age of Chivalry" show at the gallery on the half hour starting at 5:30 p.m., and Gypsy Clara Voyant will give free psychic readings. The featured artists for April are Wendy Videlock and Marianna MacMinn .

