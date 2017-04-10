founder of hedge fund Elliott, Paul S...

founder of hedge fund Elliott, Paul Singer

Read more: Daily Mail

During Roman Polanski's classic 1974 film noir Chinatown, Jack Nicholson turns to unscrupulous robber baron John Huston and asks: 'Why are you doing this? Some might feel minded to put similar questions to Paul Singer, the activist US hedge fund boss at the centre of American firm PPG's aggressive takeover battle with Akzo Nobel, owners of Britain's Dulux paint. Should he be successful in making Akzo succumb to the A 19.4bn bid, 3,300 jobs in the UK could be at risk.

