Aspen plane crash in 2014 - which killed one, hurt two - ...

Firefighters tend to the Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft that crashed Jan. 5, 2014, at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, leaving the co-pilot dead. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its final report on the crash April 20. The crash of a jet aircraft as it came in for landing at a windy Aspen airport more than three years ago, leaving one man dead and two others injured, has been blamed on its two Mexican pilots who had little experience in the type of plane they were flying .

