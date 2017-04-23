Aspen plane crash in 2014 - which killed one, hurt two - ...
Firefighters tend to the Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft that crashed Jan. 5, 2014, at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, leaving the co-pilot dead. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its final report on the crash April 20. The crash of a jet aircraft as it came in for landing at a windy Aspen airport more than three years ago, leaving one man dead and two others injured, has been blamed on its two Mexican pilots who had little experience in the type of plane they were flying .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC