7 small but filling Colorado film fests to tide you over until fall

Johanna Schwartz, director of the Mali-based music documentary, "They Will Have to Kill Us First," will attend the second annual ACT Human Rights Film Festival in Fort Collins. Colorado's film-festival culture has gathered enough steam in recent years to justify a year-round momentum, with themed and niche events complementing biggies like the Telluride and Denver Film Festivals, or the just-completed Aspen Shortsfest and Vail's 14th international confab.

