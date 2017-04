$30M Aspen home is most expensive sale in years

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 27 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 2:15PM MDT expiring April 30 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 1:49PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 1:49PM MDT expiring April 27 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose Winter Weather Advisory issued ... (more)

