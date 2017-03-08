USM violinist to attend Aspen Music Festival on scholarship
University of Southern Mississippi student and violinist, John Eze Uzodinma II, has received a full scholarship to attend the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colo., for eight weeks this summer. Founded in 1949, the Aspen Music Festival and School is a festival that encompasses more than 600 students from approximately 40 states and 40 countries and artist-faculty 130 from nearly every major U.S. conservatory, music school, and orchestra.
