The Trump Children Will Reportedly Descend on Aspen This Weekend

Friday Mar 17

After a long week of rubbing shoulders with the leaders of the Western world despite having no formal role in her dad's administration, Ivanka Trump and her husband - along with her brothers, Eric and Donald Jr., and their respective wives and children - will reportedly descend upon the unsuspecting town of Aspen, Colorado. "It's a big gathering," a "source who requested anonymity" told the Aspen Times ; a second source confirmed the visit as well.

