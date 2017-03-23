The Latest: Trump offers condolences to May on London attack
The White House says the president praised the response of security forces and first responders and pledged "the full cooperation and support" of the U.S. government "in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice." The White House says the two spoke by phone after a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge.
