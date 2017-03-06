Search ongoing for overdue climber in...

Search ongoing for overdue climber in Pyramid Peak area of Pitkin County

21 min ago Read more: Denver Post

A search for an overdue climber in the Elk Mountains of Pitkin County turned up a snow cave, possibly used by the climber, but the man was not found. Ryan David Montoya, 23, was reported overdue before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

