Pitkin County Sheriff parts ways with intoxicated deputy
A Pitkin County sheriff's deputy found to be intoxicated while on duty more than two weeks ago no longer works for the agency, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said Thursday. George Kremer, 61, was given the option of resigning or being fired and is still deciding which option to choose, DiSalvo said.
