Overall World Cup winner Hirscher wraps up 4th slalom title

Overall World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher wrapped up his fourth slalom title Sunday with Austrian compatriot Michael Matt winning the penultimate race of the season. Hirscher's fourth-place finish, 0.80 seconds behind Matt, was enough for the 28-year-old to take his third globe of the weekend after his only rival, Henrik Kristoffersen, failed to qualify for the second run.

