Nationally known con man gets prison ...

Nationally known con man gets prison time for illegal Aspen shack

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Denver Post

A con man who racked up felonies from California to New Jersey was sentenced Monday to prison terms of three and six years for his actions tied to illegally building a shack on Aspen Mountain . Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin noted James Hogue's "extraordinary" criminal history featuring as many as five felony convictions and multiple misdemeanors - which don't include his Aspen transgressions - for crimes ranging from theft to fraudulently gaining admittance to Princeton University on a track scholarship when he was in his 30s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... 2 hr Ben Davis 1
News Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07) Mar 1 Anonymous 22
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb '17 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb '17 Mountain Phart 4
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16) Jan '17 fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec '16 Kerru 3
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC