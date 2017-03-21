Nationally known con man gets prison time for illegal Aspen shack

A con man who racked up felonies from California to New Jersey was sentenced Monday to prison terms of three and six years for his actions tied to illegally building a shack on Aspen Mountain . Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin noted James Hogue's "extraordinary" criminal history featuring as many as five felony convictions and multiple misdemeanors - which don't include his Aspen transgressions - for crimes ranging from theft to fraudulently gaining admittance to Princeton University on a track scholarship when he was in his 30s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.