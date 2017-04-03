Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rare scrutiny
In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a news conference with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kushner has been a power player able to avoid much of the harsh scrutiny that comes with working in the White House, but he's found that even the president's son-in-law takes his turn in the spotlight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC