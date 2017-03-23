John King has been appointed First Br...

John King has been appointed First Brand Executive Chef at pentahotels Germany GmbH in Frankfurt ...

Gastronomic innovation and the creation of top-quality, yet unpretentious dining experiences are themes that fuel the passion of pentahotels' new Executive Chef, John King. The neighbourhood lifestyle hotel brand aspires to challenge conventions in the world of hospitality.

