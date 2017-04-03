Jared Kushner flew to Aspen same day as 'one of Putin's...
Flight logs show that President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, travelled to Aspen, Colorado on the same day as a Russian oligarch with strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. As the president's push for health care reform went down in flames last week, Kushner and his family were reportedly skiing is Aspen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC