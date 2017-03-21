Ivanka Trump brings Bond-girl beauty to the Aspen slopes

New York ties with Copenhagen for NINTH most expensive city to live in, with Singapore topping the list for fourth year in a row Contraceptive pill can slash the risk of ovarian, womb and bowel cancer for up to 35 YEARS after a woman stops taking it Ski school: Ivanka Trump brings some Bond-girl beauty to the Aspen slopes $1250 snowsuit as she and Jared enjoy a family day of fun with daughter Arabella and son Joseph Ivanka Trump got to enjoy some family time on Tuesday with husband Jared Kushner and her two oldest children, Arabella and Joseph. The four were photographed skiing together in Aspen, with Ivanka working with Joseph, 3, who had a little bit of a spill on his way down the mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.