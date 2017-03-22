Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner take kids toy shopping
Family fun day: Ivanka Trump straps baby Theo to her chest as she and Jared Kushner take their kids and nephew Donald III toy shopping after day in the park during Aspen vacation Joseph could be seen waving around his new toy truck while walking with his mother, who had Theodore in a Baby Bjorn The parents were spotted emerging from Sawyer's Closet in Aspen with daughter Arabella, sons Joseph and Theodore and nephew Donald III.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Tue
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC