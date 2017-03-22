Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner take kids toy shopping

Family fun day: Ivanka Trump straps baby Theo to her chest as she and Jared Kushner take their kids and nephew Donald III toy shopping after day in the park during Aspen vacation Joseph could be seen waving around his new toy truck while walking with his mother, who had Theodore in a Baby Bjorn The parents were spotted emerging from Sawyer's Closet in Aspen with daughter Arabella, sons Joseph and Theodore and nephew Donald III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.