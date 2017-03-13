Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vacation
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr were spotted laughing and strolling the streets of Aspen enjoying their family spring break. After lunch at the trendy Ajax Tavern the group browsed the local shops with Ivanka picking up some items in Club Monaco.
