Greensky Bluegrass Plays Recent Album As First Set & Cover-Focused Second Set In Aspen
This past September Michigan jamgrass act Greensky Bluegrass released their latest studio album, Shouted, Written Down & Quoted . Last night the band re-created the album by performing each song in the order they are found on the LP at the Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado as the evening's first set.
