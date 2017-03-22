Forest Services favors plan for alpin...

Forest Services favors plan for alpine coaster at Snowmass

The Gazette

The U.S. Forest Service is considering a plan to add new hiking trails and bike trails and open up the national forest at Snowmass Village to uses such as an alpine coaster in the off season. The Aspen Times reports that the White River National Forest released a Final Environmental Impact Statement on the plan on Tuesday.

