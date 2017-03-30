Forest Service steps closer to camping permit system in Aspen wilderness
A plan to limit camping by backpackers in some heavily visited hotspots in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness is taking shape. The White River National Forest Supervisor's office has unveiled a draft Environmental Assessment for a proposed Overnight Visitors Use Management Plan.
