Disys Ceo Mahfuz Ahmed Honored as a 2017 Henry Crown Fellow
"We are especially delighted with this year's class of Henry Crown Fellows, the 21st since the Fellowship was founded," said Peter Reiling, executive director of the program. "For society, they represent a potent force of talent, ready to focus their energies on some of the greatest challenges of our times."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb 8
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb 8
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC