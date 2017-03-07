Disys Ceo Mahfuz Ahmed Honored as a 2...

Disys Ceo Mahfuz Ahmed Honored as a 2017 Henry Crown Fellow

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

"We are especially delighted with this year's class of Henry Crown Fellows, the 21st since the Fellowship was founded," said Peter Reiling, executive director of the program. "For society, they represent a potent force of talent, ready to focus their energies on some of the greatest challenges of our times."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07) Mar 1 Anonymous 22
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb 8 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb 8 Mountain Phart 4
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16) Jan '17 fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec '16 Kerru 3
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC