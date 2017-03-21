Cristina Cuomo to launch glossy Hamptons magazine

Cristina Cuomo is again doing what she does best - starting a new media business and glossy magazine centered on the monied East End of Long Island. Her new title, Hamptons Purist, will debut in the crowded luxe market over the Memorial Day weekend and crank out two more issues - one around July 4 and the second just before Labor Day, Cuomo told Media Ink.

