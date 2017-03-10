Cops: Aspen man volunteers for jail, brings drugs along

An Aspen man who's been in and out of jail repeatedly on drug charges for the past 15 months voluntarily returned to jail last week and allegedly smuggled drugs into the facility, according to court documents. Kent Muer, 40, showed up at the Pitkin County Jail on Feb. 28, revoked his own bond in a domestic violence and drug case from December 2015 and asked to be booked into the jail, according to an affidavit written by a Pitkin County sheriff's deputy and filed Wednesday in Aspen District Court.

